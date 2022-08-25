Optical illusion: Can you find the number of circles in this image?

Optical illusions are fun and this one consisting of circles made up of tiny black and white small squares will surely test your observation skills.

Optical illusion tests are of varied types- physical, physiological, and cognitive. Each of these tests can determine some aspects of your personality.

This optical illusion has been shared on Imgur by user @ottaken. Your task is to find the number of circles in the image. The challenge was quite popular on social media. Did you at least try counting the circles? We know that the pattern keeps rearranging. But give it your best try! How many did you spot yet? 4 is the correct answer. Congratulations to all those who figured it out. You are creative and have a personality with great intuition.

Comments