Optical illusion: Can you spot 8 objects in this picture within 10 secs?

Optical illusions are fun and this one showing eight hidden objects in mountain climbing image within 10 seconds will surely test your focus level.

The picture below is a sketch of mountain climbers. The image shows the front face of a mountain climber and some other people climbing the mountain behind him. This optical illusion might help in testing your Intelligence. If you are able to identify 8 Hidden Objects within 10 seconds then it means you have a good IQ.

If you look at the background of the mountain climbing image you will be able to find the 8 Hidden objects in the picture. Let’s look at the optical Illusion image closely and identify the 8 Hidden Objects:

Candle – The candle is hidden in the mountains at the center of the picture Heart – The heart is hidden above the head of the mountain climber in the image Umbrella – The umbrella is hidden in the mountain on the right side of the image Book – The book is hidden in the backpack of one of the climbers Bottle – The bottle is hiding between the two climbers in the picture Crocodile – The crocodile is hidden in the mountains at the top center of the picture Pear – The pear is hidden in the left ear of the mountain climber Feather – The feather is hidden below the right ear of the mountain climber

So, the eight hidden objects in this mountain climbing image are Candle, Heart, Umbrella, Book, Bottle, Crocodile, Pear and feather.

