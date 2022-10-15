Optical illusion: Can you spot a hidden man’s face within 10 seconds?

Are you one of the most intelligent brains that can spot a hidden man’s face in this optical illusion within 10 seconds? This vintage picture of a valley has a hidden face of a man inside it.

The vintage picture is an optical illusion that shows a picture of a valley. In this picture, you can see that the valley people are performing their daily jobs their tasks.

However, did you spot a face somewhere hiding inside the picture? Well, it has been claimed that people with high intelligence can solve this optical illusion within 10 seconds.

Let’s test your intelligence quotient (IQ). You have to find the hidden man’s face within 10 seconds.

Managed to find it? Still not?

Looking for a solution? Here you go.

It is trickier but easy to spot the hidden man’s face inside the Valley picture. You just have to tilt the picture to the right side and you will find the Giant face of a man.

The trees become the hair and beard of the man, the mountains become the forehead of the man, the staircase becomes the ears of the man and the wall on the valley becomes the mouth of the man.

This vintage picture has left thousands of adults perplexed as they try to spot the Hidden man within the vintage picture of the Valley. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

