Optical illusion: Can you spot the cat in 9 seconds?

In this optical illusion challenge, people with sharp focus can spot the cat in 9 seconds. Are you up for this challenge?

The internet has been flooded with interesting and entertaining mind-boggling optical illusion challenges that are exciting and refreshing your mind.

These optical illusions can be in picture or puzzle form but regardless of what kind of challenge it is, sometimes it takes hours to solve an optical illusion challenge.

In this optical illusion challenge, there is an image of cluster of plants right beside the wall. The angle at which the picture is captured makes this optical illusion challenge tough.

All you have to do is to find the cat in this picture in just nine seconds.

Where is the cat?

If you are scratching your head and finding it difficult to spot the cat we will help you out.

Just look closely at the left bottom of the picture, beneath the plants.

The colour cat is merged with the plants. Look closely at the pavement on the left bottom of the picture you will able to see the cat in the red circle.