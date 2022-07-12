Optical illusion: Can you find the diamond ring in this picture?

Optical illusions have taken over the Internet. They are quite entertaining and mind-boggling, and that’s why they instantly go viral on social media.

These picture puzzles are not only a great exercise for your brain, but also provide insights into your personality based on how you interpret an image.

In this recent optical illusion, people have to find a diamond ring in a garden photo. This optical illusion is shared by a company William May on the Readers Digest Website.

If you need a hint, the band of this ring is yellow, and it has a white diamond.

The majority of people find it difficult to locate the diamond ring despite the hints. The reason is its placement. It is placed on the top of the carrot, which requires extremely sharp observation skills to locate. There are a lot of carrots in this photo, which can make a person utterly confused.

The ring is placed on a carrot from the left side. For those who want a more precise location, there is a sunflower and lorry near it.

