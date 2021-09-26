This refrigerator is on sale but people cannot spot it in the picture – can you?

An optical illusion showing an image of a fridge on sale has been doing rounds on social media as netizens found it difficult to spot the appliance in the said picture.

The picture of the refrigerator is an optical illusion that has left netizens to look at it again and again but they found no fridge in it.

There’s a wooden door and there are metallic cupboards, microwave oven and other kitchen items, however, the fridge could not be spotted in the picture.

The photo was posted on Facebook with the caption, “fridge for sell”. It has been liked more than 7,000 times and has over 2,300 shared. Netizens spent ages trying to look for the fridge in the picture.

One user said, “Took me a moment, though it was a joke.” Another wrote, “Not gonna lie it took me almost 20 seconds to find that freakin fridge.”

A third user commented, “That’s the greatest optical illusion I have ever seen.” Yet another added, “Omg this took me forever to find the fridge!”

Well, the metallic cupboards, microwave oven, and kitchen appliances you see are really not there in the picture. They are actually reflections on the door of the refrigirator.