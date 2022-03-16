Optimist or pessimist: This cat illusion will reveal your personality  

An optical illusion of a cat moving on stairs is doing rounds on social media claiming that it will tell you if you’re an optimist or pessimist.

The greyscale picture shared by The Minds Journal shows a cat sharing that the direction in which you see that feline walking tells about your approach to life.

Optimist

If you said that the cat is coming upstairs, there are chances that you have an optimistic view of life. “You see potential and you see growth wherever you look,” The Minds Journal article said and added, “Your mind has been trained to look at ways of rising higher in life.”

It further said that this sign also shows that there are clear signs of ambition in you and no one, except yourself, can stop you from going higher in life.”

Pessimist

If you observed that the cat is walking down the stairs, you have a personality that is pessimistic and skeptic.

The article said, “It may have been based on your experiences in life or just because of the sort of people you may have met that tilted your view of life towards the negative side.”

It added, “But this means that you don’t trust easily now, you calculate before you commit and you are wary of people who seem too sweet.”

It further said, “It may just be your way of tackling the world but you are much sharper and shrewd in your dealings, making it almost impossible to trick or deceive you.”

