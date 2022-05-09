Orange Line BRT buses to reach Karachi this week

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that a ship carrying 20 buses for Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) would reach Karachi port from China on May 11 (Wednesday).

The announcement from Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, who also holds the portfolio of transport, came during his visit to the site of the project.

“Some 20 buses of Orange Line project are arriving at Karachi Port on May 11,” he announced. Memon was briefed by officials about the pace of work to complete the long-awaited project.

7th May’22:Hon.Minister for Transport & Mass Transit Dept. Mr.Sharjeel Inam Memon along with Sect. Mr.Abdul Haleem Sheikh &. Mr.Altaf H. Sario MD, SMTA visits Abdul Sattar Edhi Line to inspect the pending civil & Electrical Works. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EGsI3WBYgT — SINDH MASS TRANSIT AUTHORITY (@SMTA_GoS) May 7, 2022

During his visit, the Sindh transport minister directed Sindh Mass Transit Authority to set up a camp office at the depot of Orange Line.

FIVE YEARS ON, NO SIGN OF KARACHI’S ORANGE LINE BRT COMPLETION

The Sindh government has decided to make Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project operational within a month for Karachiites.

The decision was taken in a session of Sindh Mass Transit Authority chaired by the provincial transport minister Sharjeel Memon last week in which the concerned officials gave briefings on the mass transit projects.

Orange Line BRT

The Orange Line bus project was launched by former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in June 2016 to facilitate about 50,000 residents of Orangi Town.

The Orange Line bus project will cover a distance of four kilometres from the Orangi Municipal Office to Matriculation Board Chowrangi. A total of 30 buses would run under this system.

The project, which was dedicated to late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, was supposed to be completed within a year since its groundbreaking in 2016.

Recently, the Sindh government announced the launch of two more new BRT lines in Karachi – Red Line and Yellow Line.

Currently, Green Line BRT is operational in Karachi which was inaugurated by former prime minister Imran Khan on Dec. 25.

The project was started by PML-N government and then prime minister Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation stone for bus project in 2016.

Comments