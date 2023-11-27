Orangi Town heist: Police record statements of SHO Defence, others

KARACHI: SHO Defence police station has recorded his statement to officers investigating the high-profile Orangi Town heist, citing department officials ARY News reported on Monday.

SHO Defence Shaukat Awan and four Shaheen Force officials’ statements have been recorded, investigation team said.

Around 20 million rupees, 70 to 80 tola gold and other valuables were plundered from a house in Orangi Town number 5 on November 19 by the rogue police officials along with private persons.

A local court has sent the prime suspect, an under-training DSP Umair Tariq Bajari to jail on judicial remand last Friday.

Police also conducting raids to arrest the accused at large.

Investigation officials said that the police parties conducting raids to arrest fleeing policemen Khurram and Faizan and private persons Sajjad, Naveed, Ahsan and Sohail Rizvi.

SSP South district Imran Qureshi and three other persons have also recorded their statements with the investigation team.

Arrested prime suspect Umair Tariq Bajari’s statement has also been recorded, officials said.

The investigation officials have still to recover Rs. 9.65 million and 20 to 30 tola of gold looted from the house.

DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, Khurram and Farman along with 20 others were booked in the Orangi Town heist case under charges of dacoity and kidnapping on the complaint of Shakir Khan, the affected man.

According to FIR, Shakir Khan said he is doing wholesale business of sanitary items in Orangi Town. On November 19, around 20 cops in uniform and civil dress raided his house around 2:20 am.

The cops after taking the family members hostage took away Rs20 million along with 70 to 80 tola gold, laptops and mobile phones.

The FIR further stated that the cops after making him and his brother Aamir hostage along with the cash, gold and other valuables left them near Baloch Pull and fled.

Later, SHO Defence police station returned Rs10.3 million, 50 tola gold, and 12 mobile phones to them, Shakir Khan said in his complaint.