Organ transplants temporarily banned in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In light of a recent scandal involving illegal kidney transplants in private hospitals in Islamabad, the Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) has imposed a temporary ban on organ transplants in both public and private hospitals across the city, ARY News reported

According to official sources, HOTA has issued letters to hospitals, citing non-compliance with organ transplant regulations and violations of the HOTA Act 2010. The ban will remain in effect until further notice. Hospitals that fail to establish evaluation committees for organ transplants have had their transplant units suspended.

HOTA had earlier directed federal hospitals to form evaluation committees by November 30, 2024, but many failed to comply. This non-compliance has been deemed a violation of the HOTA Act 2010, and disciplinary action will be taken against these hospitals.

The authority had previously sent notices on November 20, 2024, instructing hospitals to set up evaluation committees to ensure adherence to organ transplant rules. Despite these warnings, several public and private hospitals disregarded the directives, leading to the suspension of transplant activities.

HOTA has emphasized that strict action will be taken against hospitals failing to comply with these regulations, as the absence of proper evaluation committees poses significant ethical and legal challenges.

Read More: DRAP imposes ban on THESE diabetes, life-saving medicines

Earlier on December 3, DRAP imposed a ban on eight batches of counterfeit and substandard medicines used for diabetes and life-saving treatments, citing concerns over their quality, efficacy, and potential impact on patient care.

According to reports, DRAP is conducting a crackdown across Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it identified and seized counterfeit and substandard medicines.

The Central Drug Testing Lab in Karachi declared eight batches of these medicines as substandard. The banned batches include: Diabetes Tablet: Amplemet XR (Batch 39224), Antibiotic Injection: Esanix (Batch IA702), Drip Solution: Zesol Drip (Batch 2408207), Sterile Water for Injection: (Batch WI893), Bacterial Infection Medicine: Flagenis Suspension (Batch 0362), Anti-Allergy Syrup: Desora Syrup (Batch S23236) and Vitamin B12 Infusions: Cyanoco Infusion (Batch 6609) and Cyanoco Super (Batch 6403).

The medicines in question were produced by companies in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Haripur. Investigations revealed that these drugs had unclear efficacy and posed risks to patient treatment.

DRAP has directed strict measures to eliminate counterfeit and substandard medicines, calling for thorough investigations of the supply chain and immediate confiscation of the affected batches from markets nationwide.