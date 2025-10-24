Orlando Bloom enjoys intimate dates with mystery woman months after Katy Perry split

Just Like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom has also moved on in life!

According to The Sun, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is going on top-secret dates with a mystery brunette on one of the swankiest places in London four months he parted ways with his longtime-fiancée Katy Perry.

The outlet reported that Bloom has been visiting The Rex Rooms on King’s Road in Chelsea and has been spotted getting cozy with the woman.

“Orlando and Katy split really amicably and only want the best for each other” an insider told the outlet.

They further shared, “He has been keeping things low-key but is dating again. He’s been on a string of dates in Chelsea and it looks pretty chill, but he’s having fun. Right now, he’s keeping it casual.”

Bloom’s new fling comes as Katy Perry has been speculated to be dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The romance rumors began in July when the pair was seen having a private dinner in Montreal after announcing split with Orlando Bloom.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” their reps stated at the time.