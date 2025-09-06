Orlando Bloom discusses Legolas future in new 'Lord of The Rings' movie

British actor Orlando Bloom discusses the possibility of his character Legolas’ return in the new ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie, ‘The Hunt for Gollum’.

Currently out and about to promote his new movie ‘The Cut’, actor Orlando Bloom looked back at some of his most iconic roles, and it had to feature his breakthrough performance as Legolas, a Sindar elf he played in at least five films.

Bloom, who first essayed the role in Peter Jackson’s award-winning ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, including ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, ‘The Two Towers’ and ‘The Return of the King’, before returning to the character in ‘The Hobbit’ film series, was recently asked if he would reprise Legolas in the upcoming ‘The Hunt for Gollum’, directed by Andy Serkis, to which, he replied, “I have not heard a peep, actually. I don’t know.”

However, he sparked some hope, saying, “I know it’s focusing on Gollum, so anything’s possible.”

Speaking about the role further, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star added, “It’s such an amazing part. I’m so grateful to have been a part of those movies. But I haven’t heard.”

“Listen, I’d hate to see anyone else play Legolas, you know what I mean? What are they going to do? Are they going to put somebody else in as Legolas?” he light-heartedly asked. “With A.I., they can do anything these days!”

