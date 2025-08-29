Orlando Bloom reveals side effects of 52-pound rapid weight-loss

British actor Orlando Bloom recalled his rapid weight-loss transformation for the role of the Boxer in the new movie ‘The Cut’, and got honest about the ‘horrible’ side effects of it on his body.

Orlando Bloom, who essayed the Boxer, a Las Vegas fighter seeking a championship title to end his retirement, in Sean Ellis’ directorial psychological thriller ‘The Cut’, revealed how undergoing a quick weight-loss transformation affected his physical and mental health, leaving him in a state of ‘paranoia’.

Notably, ‘The Cut’, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 5, follows Boxer, who undergoes a drastic weight-cutting regimen as he begins gruelling training under a demanding and unorthodox coach, to win a championship after coming out his retirement.

Speaking of the regimen, Bloom, 48, said during his recent TV appearance, “I was just exhausted.”

“Just mentally, physically, I was hangry,” the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor continued, adding that he had ‘no energy or brain power’. “I was a horrible person to be around.”

Bloom confessed that he suffered from ‘intrusive thoughts’ when the nutritionist ‘tiered [him] down from three meals a day to two’.

“Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one,” he added. “I was like, ‘No! Don’t take that one.’ Then basically I came down to just tuna and cucumber for the last three weeks.”