Orlando Bloom reacts to Katy Perry’s new romance with Justin Trudeau

Singer Katy Perry’s ex-partner, actor Orlando Bloom, jokingly reacts to her budding new romance with former Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau.

Orlando Bloom, who parted ways with Katy Perry last month, ending their six-year engagement, interacted with the satirical post, seemingly shading his ex-fiancée’s new affair with former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, following their dinner date in Montreal.

In a surprising move, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor applauded a satire publication’s social media post, which humorously claimed with an AI-generated pic that Bloom moved on from Perry, with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The post read, “Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.”

In response to the now-viral commentary, which also mentioned, “’Angela kept Orlando laughing all night—he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!’ said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant,” – seemingly taking a dig at the ‘Dark Horse’ singer’s dinner date with Trudeau – Bloom dropped a series of clapping hands emojis in the comments section.

It is worth noting here that Perry and Bloom, who share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 5, confirmed via their reps last month that they are no longer romantically involved, but will continue to be seen together as a family, for their only child.

