Orry defends Tara Sutaria amid AP Dhillon concert controversy

Orry (Orhan Awatramani) has come forward to defend Tara Sutaria amid the AP Dhillon concert controversy.

On December 30, Tuesday, the social media sensation took to his Instagram handle to show the real reaction of Veer Pahariya to his girlfriend’s performance of Thodi Si Daaru at the singer’s Mumbai stop.

The now-viral clip showed Pahariya swaying and enjoying the song while asking Orry to film Sutaria’s performance on stage.

Whilst targeting media houses, the influencer wrote in the caption, “What the media won’t show you. So I will, real-time footage”.

Meanwhile, Sutaria and Pahariya also shared the video on their respective Instagram Stories.

The video went viral when a social media influencer revealed how content creators were allegedly given “talking points” with derogatory captions to “malign Tara’s image”. Later, she shared a PDF of the alleged captions to her Instagram Story.

The actress also stated, “these are the captions and talking points sent out to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages. All to malign my image, ruin my relationship and career? Shameful and sick”.

She also added, “Clearly seeing people happy hurts those that aren’t. Will not stop sharing the truth. See it for yourselves”.

For those unversed, a video from Dhillon’s concert went viral, showing Sutaria and the singer performing their song together.

What further fuelled the controversy was Pahariya’s appearance in some clips, which some viewers interpreted as him looking uncomfortable.