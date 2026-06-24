NEW YORK: Orthodox Jewish demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli Consulate in New York City to protest the State of Israel, its ongoing military operations, and what organizers described as the forced conscription of religious Jews into military service.

The rally, organized by the Rabbinical Alliance of the USA, brought together anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews who voiced opposition to Israel’s military policies and expressed concern over what they called the persecution of religious Jews who refuse military service on religious grounds.

Participants condemned what they described as violations of religious freedom, alleging that anti-Zionist Jewish communities in Israel face arrests, intimidation, and other forms of pressure for refusing to serve in the military or publicly criticizing government policies.

Rabbi Nachem Mayer, a spokesperson for the demonstration, said that compelling religious Jews to serve in the military against their beliefs infringes upon fundamental religious freedoms.

“Forcing Jews into military service against their religious convictions constitutes a violation of freedom of religion, while targeting those who protest represents an assault on freedom of speech,” Rabbi Mayer said.

He further argued that traditional Jewish teachings prohibit Jews from establishing political sovereignty through force and maintained that the existence of the modern State of Israel conflicts with those religious principles.

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According to Rabbi Mayer, many Jews around the world oppose Zionism and reject participation in the Israeli military. He emphasized that, in the view of the demonstrators, the Israeli government does not represent all Jewish communities worldwide.

The rally also focused on the distinction between Judaism and Zionism. Speakers described Judaism as a faith centered on serving God and pursuing peace, while characterizing Zionism as a political ideology rooted in nationalism.

Demonstrators additionally criticized ongoing settler violence and the expansion of Israeli settlements, arguing that such actions undermine prospects for peace and reconciliation in the region.

Organizers expressed solidarity with anti-Zionist Jewish communities living in Israel and called on the international community to protect their religious freedoms and right to practice their beliefs without coercion.

The protest concluded with prayers for peace, justice, and an end to violence in the Holy Land, as participants called for a future in which all people can live together in security, dignity, and mutual respect.