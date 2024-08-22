Orya Maqbool Jan arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Thursday arrested renowned columnist and televangelist Orya Maqbool Jan over alleged hate speech and disrespectful remarks against state institutions, ARY News reported

As per details, the FIA conducted raid at Orya’s residence in DHA phase 6, Lahore and arrested him.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the accused will be presented before the court to seek his physical remand over his alleged crime.

It is pertinent to mention here that Section 11 of PECA addresses the offense of hate speech, specifically focusing on individuals who prepare or disseminate information through any information system or device that promotes or is likely to promote interfaith, sectarian, or racial hatred.

Section 11 targets individuals who engage in the dissemination of information, whether in the form of text, audio, video, or any other medium, with the intent to advance or likely advance hatred based on factors such as interfaith differences, sectarian divisions, or racial distinctions.

The key element of this offense is the promotion of hatred, which includes content that is designed to create animosity, hostility, or antagonism among individuals or groups belonging to different faiths, sects, or racial backgrounds.

However penalties for hate speech include imprisonment for a term that may extend to seven years, a fine, or both. These penalties are intended to deter individuals from engaging in hate speech activities, which can lead to social discord, conflicts, and tensions.