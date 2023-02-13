Osama Satti case: Convicts challenge death sentence in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Two convicted policemen, who were awarded death sentence by district and sessions court in Islamabad, on Monday challenged their sentence in the Osama Satti murder case, ARY News reported on Monday.

Additional sessions judge Zaiba Chaudhar while announcing the verdict in the Osama Satti murder case, awarded a death sentence to two cops and a life sentence to three others, last week.

As per details, the y announced the reserved verdict in Osama’s murder case.

Convicted policemen named Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Mustafa challenged their sentence in Islamabad High Court.

The court pleaded to nullify their death sentence by declaring the verdict of the district and sessions courts in ‘contradiction’ with the law.

Read more: Court issues detailed verdict in Osama Satti murder case

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri will hear the petition.

Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a check-point following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad.

The post mortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times from the front.

Comments