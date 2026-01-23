Oscar 2026 nominations: Charlie Puth becomes sentimental

Charlie Puth became sentimental for Ariana Grande after the Oscar 2026 nominations.

In recent news, Charlie Puth became sentimental for Ariana Grande when it comes to Wicked: For Good.

On January 22, the singer came to the defence of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo after both actresses were snubbed when the 2026 Oscar nominations were announced.

In a post on X, “Ariana and Cynthia not getting nominated for Wicked is such a disappointment. I don’t watch a lot of movies, but I believe the amazing musicality they both showcased should be acknowledged”.

In addition to a lack of nominations for Ariana and Cynthia, Wicked: For Good was also shut out of the Oscar race entirely as it didn’t pick up nominations for Best Picture or for either of its two original songs, “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble”.

While the film didn’t receive any Oscar nominations, Cynthia was recognised for her performance of Elphaba with a nomination at the 2026 Golden Globes, while Ariana’s performance of Glinda was nominated for a Golden Globe as well as Best Supporting Actress at the upcoming Actor Awards, which will be held on March 1.