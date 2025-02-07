Oscar-nominated Karla Sofia Gascon’s book cancelled as offensive posts resurfaced

Oscar hopeful Karla Sofia Gascon’s woes over a series of offensive social media posts deepened on Thursday after a diversity-centred Spanish publishing house dropped plans to reprint her book.

Karla Sofia Gascon, the first transgender woman Oscar nominee for best actress, seemed set for lasting fame after the narco-musical ‘Emilia Perez’ in which she stars won a record number of Oscar nominations for a foreign-language movie.

But last week’s unearthing of old posts denigrating Islam and George Floyd has unleashed a scandal that has harmed her reputation and the film’s chances of Oscars glory.

The Spaniard, 52, has apologised and says she is not a racist.

Dos Bigotes, a publishing house specialising in LGBTQ, gender and feminist themes, said on Thursday it had suspended the publication of a revised biographical novel of Gascon that first appeared in Mexico in 2018.

The firm ‘has always been committed to equality, inclusion and diversity… therefore, we also have to be consistent with our way of thinking’, it said in a statement.

“We do not share the statements Karla Sofia made… but we also have faith in something we told her: that the passage of time, vital learning and experiences can make us better.”

Gascon ascended to global fame at last year’s Cannes Film Festival after ‘Emilia Perez’ won multiple prizes.

Before the scandal broke, she was considered a frontrunner for best actress at the Oscars and pundits viewed the film as a strong contender for the best picture award.