Oscar-nominated ‘Tootsie’ star Teri Garr dies aged 79

Teri Garr, nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the 1982 hit film ‘Tootsie’, died Tuesday in Los Angeles, her publicist said.
Teri Garr, 79, passed away after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, Heidi Schaeffer told AFP.
A comedic actress and singer, Garr also co-starred in ‘Young Frankenstein’ and ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’.
Multiple sclerosis is a chronic auto-immune inflammatory disease of the central nervous system, its symptoms characterized by muscle weakness and blurred vision.
The disease afflicts about twice as many women as men – typically between the ages of 20 and 40.
Garr revealed she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2002, after having suffered symptoms for the previous two decades.
She was a ‘fierce advocate for MS awareness’, said Schaeffer.
Garr “passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends,” the publicist added.