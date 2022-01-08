Saturday, January 8, 2022
Web Desk

Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier passes away at 94

The first black man to win the Oscar award for ‘best actor’, Sidney Poitier passed away at 94, confirms Bahamian minister.

A trailblazing actor, philanthropist, and diplomat, Sidney Poitier breathed his last on Thursday, at the age of 94. The celebrated Bahamian-American actor was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for his performance in the 1963 comedy-drama ‘Lilies of the Field’.

In their statement to an international publication, family members of the late actor expressed their grievance: “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends”

“To us, Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first”, the statement further read, “We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts”.

Actor Denzel Washington remembers the late actor while talking to an international platform, “It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentleman and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family”.

Many other celebs and fans paid their tribute to the star with tweets and social media posts.

