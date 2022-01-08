Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier passes away at 94

The first black man to win the Oscar award for ‘best actor’, Sidney Poitier passed away at 94, confirms Bahamian minister.

A trailblazing actor, philanthropist, and diplomat, Sidney Poitier breathed his last on Thursday, at the age of 94. The celebrated Bahamian-American actor was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for his performance in the 1963 comedy-drama ‘Lilies of the Field’.

The son of tomato farmers in the Bahamas, Sidney Poitier became the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor — but the trail he blazed extended leaps and bounds beyond his background or profession. Jill and I send our love and prayers to his loved ones. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2022

In their statement to an international publication, family members of the late actor expressed their grievance: “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends”

Sidney Poitier, the first Black actor to win the Best Actor Oscar, has died at 94. Poitier was barrier-breaking and an enduring inspiration who advanced US racial dialogue through his art. Few movie stars have had or will have the influence Poitier had both on and off screen. pic.twitter.com/TpNvH0MaSq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 7, 2022

“To us, Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first”, the statement further read, “We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts”.

Sidney Poitier, first Black man to win best actor Oscar, dies aged 94 https://t.co/TBTD0N9m6j pic.twitter.com/9MLYOsAJqG — Screen International (@Screendaily) January 7, 2022

Actor Denzel Washington remembers the late actor while talking to an international platform, “It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentleman and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family”.

This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!! It was an honor… https://t.co/xaPAjAlRtR pic.twitter.com/aqOmRqq7SN — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 7, 2022

We lost an elegant King today. Thank you Sidney Poitier. For not only opening the door, but for walking in this world with endless grace and excellence, so that today, still, we follow behind you, reaching toward the example that you set. Rest In Peace and in Power. We love you. pic.twitter.com/CP2ga9KiHu — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 7, 2022

Many other celebs and fans paid their tribute to the star with tweets and social media posts.

Sidney Poitier was an exceptional artist and an extraordinary human being who created change and influence with grace and courage. It was a thrill to have him join in celebrating my 87th birthday and arts fundraising event. Truly one of a kind and he will be missed. pic.twitter.com/SeUxpVChjG — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 7, 2022