Oscars 2024 criticized after ‘Barbie’ snub

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences came under criticism after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig missed out on Oscars 2024 nominations for Best Actress and Best Director categories for ‘Barbie’ respectively.

Barbie‘ is in contention to win top prizes with Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrerra), Best Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Best Original Song (‘I’m Just Ken‘), Best Production Design, Best Costume Design (Jacqueline Durran) being some of them.

 

However, netizens were unhappy over Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig not being nominated for the top categories in Oscars 2024. Here’s what they had to say.

Ryan Gosling also expressed his disappointment in Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s snub. According to him, Barbie would be incomplete without them.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” he said in a statement. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

America Ferrera also agreed with Ryan Gosling’s comments.

