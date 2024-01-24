Oscars 2024 criticized after ‘Barbie’ snub

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences came under criticism after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig missed out on Oscars 2024 nominations for Best Actress and Best Director categories for ‘Barbie’ respectively.

‘Barbie‘ is in contention to win top prizes with Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrerra), Best Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Best Original Song (‘I’m Just Ken‘), Best Production Design, Best Costume Design (Jacqueline Durran) being some of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gotham (@thegotham)

However, netizens were unhappy over Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig not being nominated for the top categories in Oscars 2024. Here’s what they had to say.

After an insane year of saving movies, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie have been snubbed by the Academy for Best Director and Actress. #Oscars #Oscars2024 #OscarNoms #Barbie pic.twitter.com/W15cMH0aL8 — Priyant (@Priyant1987) January 23, 2024

So Ryan Gosling’s nominated for playing ken but Margot Robbie isn’t nominated for playing barbie… in barbie #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uceB20BB8H — poppy ☾ (@scddevereaux) January 23, 2024

WHAT????? margot robbie being snubbedpic.twitter.com/Fyd9UdelxD — mary (@margotrobbiev) January 23, 2024

It’s indeed disappointing when talented individuals like Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig don’t receive nominations for their work — Rin (@PxLinh256) January 24, 2024

Perhaps I’m missing something, but it has ALWAYS bugged me that a film can be nominated for Best Picture while its director is omitted. A person helms Oscar-worthy material, then gets ghosted as the film itself makes the list? I’M LOST.#Barbie #GretaGerwig #Oscars2024 https://t.co/osJ8opqrtt — Seth Andrews (@SethAndrewsTTA) January 24, 2024

Ryan Gosling also expressed his disappointment in Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s snub. According to him, Barbie would be incomplete without them.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” he said in a statement. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

America Ferrera also agreed with Ryan Gosling’s comments.