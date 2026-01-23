Oscars 2026 nominations: Karan Johar pens emotional note for Neeraj Ghaywan

Oscar’s journey of Karan Johar’s Home Bound wrapped up with disappointment as the final nomination got announced.

Karan Johar, despite the disappointment, took pride in his show. He expressed his feelings in a social media post.

On Thursday, the 98th Academy Awards were announced, and everyone hoped that India would make its entry this time. But their expectations were dampened as the social drama, which was set during COVID, failed to get a nomination for the International Feature Film category.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, “Proud!!!! Love you @neeraj.ghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!”

The director Neeraj Ghaywan reposted the story on his Instagram handle and captioned, “Thank you @karanjohar, You have been an absolute rock. Couldn’t have come this far without you. Love you!”

Homebound reflected the socio-political difficulties of present-day India and followed the aspects of unprecedented displacement of migrant workers across the country after the COVID-19 breakout. The film documents the story of two friends, Chandan (Jethwa), a Dalit, and Shoaib (Khatter), a Muslim, who wish to join the police force as constables.

Despite facing harsh caste and religious biases, both also dream of a better future for their families. Movies that made it to the Oscars nomination list are The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just An Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirat (Spain), and The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15, with Conan O’Brien set to host.