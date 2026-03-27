Oscars Leaving Hollywood: Academy Awards Moving from Dolby Theatre?

The Oscars are leaving Hollywood. Starting in 2029, the Academy Awards ceremony will relocate from its longtime home at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard to the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

This major venue change ends a nearly 25-year run at the Dolby (formerly the Kodak Theatre), where the Oscars have been held since 2002. The Dolby will continue hosting the show through the 100th Academy Awards ceremony in 2028, which will still air on ABC.

Why the Oscars Are Leaving Hollywood Boulevard

The move addresses several practical challenges at the current venue. The Dolby Theatre has faced growing space limitations as the Academy’s membership has expanded beyond 11,000. Tight security requirements—including road closures and a one-mile buffer zone (recently tightened amid global events)—have also complicated logistics.

In contrast, the new home at L.A. Live offers a modern, centralized campus-style complex next to Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center. Operated by AEG, the site provides more room for an upgraded stage, better sound and lighting, expanded press areas, green rooms, and backstage facilities. All key events, including the red carpet, main ceremony, Governors Ball, and afterparties, can be consolidated in one efficient footprint, with the nearby JW Marriott hotel adding convenience.

The Peacock Theatre is expected to receive a new name before the Oscars arrive as part of a naming rights deal. Renderings show a larger-scale design with a curved proscenium, bigger screens, and immersive elements while maintaining a similar elegant aesthetic.

A Return to Downtown L.A. and Alignment with Streaming Future

This shift isn’t entirely new territory for the Oscars. The awards were previously held downtown at venues like the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and the Shrine Auditorium before settling in Hollywood.

The venue move coincides with another big change: After the 2028 ceremony, the Oscars will end their long run on ABC and stream live worldwide on YouTube starting in 2029. This aligns with declining traditional TV viewership (from over 40 million in the late 1990s to about 17.9 million for the most recent ceremony).

A new multi-year agreement with AEG will keep the Oscars at L.A. Live through 2039, giving the Academy greater control over staging, technical infrastructure, and sponsorship opportunities.

Reactions to the Move

AEG’s chief revenue officer, Todd Goldstein, welcomed the partnership: “L.A. Live was built to host the moments that define culture and there is no greater global stage than the Oscars. Together, we will create an environment that celebrates creativity, honors excellence and delivers an unforgettable experience for movie fans everywhere.”

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor added: “For the 101st Oscars and beyond, the Academy looks forward to closely collaborating with AEG to make L.A. Live the perfect backdrop for our global celebration of cinema.”

What This Means for the Oscars

The relocation to a more spacious, modern venue in downtown Los Angeles aims to enhance the overall experience for attendees, media, and global audiences while adapting to the evolving media landscape. While some may feel sentimental about the end of the Hollywood Boulevard era, the move positions the Oscars for a more efficient and immersive future as it embraces streaming and a broader international reach.

The Oscars leaving Hollywood marks a significant chapter in the awards’ history, blending tradition with practical upgrades for the next decade and beyond.