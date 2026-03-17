Oscars theatre: Viral photo of trash sparks social media backlash

A photograph showing the state of the Oscars theatre after the ceremony has circulated widely online, prompting criticism and discussion about audience behaviour at major events.

The image, shared by Next Best Picture editor-in-chief Matt Neglia, captures rows of seats inside the Dolby Theatre covered in discarded snack packaging and other debris following the conclusion of the awards. The scene contrasts with the polished presentation typically associated with the Academy Awards broadcast.

Attendees at the ceremony had reportedly been provided with packets of snacks placed beneath their seats, including items such as popcorn, confectionery and bottled water. The photograph suggested that a significant number of these items were left behind after the event ended.

The image quickly gained traction on social media, where users expressed frustration at the visible litter. One person wrote, “Whyyyy can’t people pick up after themselves?!” Another commented, “People are dirty, OMG.” A further post joked, “It’s One Bottle After Another.”

Some users pointed out that the photographed area appeared to be in the balcony section of the venue, noting that many high-profile guests are typically seated elsewhere within the theatre. However, the distinction did little to reduce the volume of criticism directed at the overall condition of the space.

The incident has also prompted wider comparisons to everyday cinema experiences, with some observers noting that similar scenes are common after public screenings. The discussion has raised questions about event management practices and attendee responsibility, particularly at high-profile gatherings.