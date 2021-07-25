Watch: Man cooks, eats giant ostrich egg in European forest

A viral video emerging from a Norwegian forest sets the bar for heavy breakfast higher showing a man cooking and eating on his own a giant ostrich egg.

Oiginally shared on a YouTube channel Fire Kitchen, the video shows a man cracking the huge egg with dagger like big knife.

He is seen pouring it into a heavy metal pan. Soon after adjusting the yolk and garnishing it with chilli powder, pepper and salt, he sets himself in for a treat.

The whole episode materialized on wood fire and as soon as the egg is semi fried, the chef is dipping in it the bread and eating it.

This video has been filmed in a Norwegian forest. It’s original clip on the official channel garnered over a million views and more than 11,000 likes.

Audiences were impressed with the bizarre feasting-on-ostrich-egg sight.

“I’ll cook such an egg at home and eat it for a week,” one user commented.

“Dude knows how to crack an egg,” another user commented.

“An egg that size needs a 20lb side order of Bacon and a freshly baked loaf of bread. Now I have hunger pains,” a third user said.