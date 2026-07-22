Hollywood Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain is returning to the horror film world again. But this time she will be seen in not one but two roles in Other Mommy.

Universal Pictures has released first trailer of their new horror film Other Mommy. In this Jessica Chastain is playing role of a mother named Ursula. But story takes a scary turn when a devil version of Ursula, called “Other Mommy”, enters in life of her 8 year old daughter Bella.

Trailer starts with a mysterious line. The “Other Mommy” asks Bella, “Can I come inside your heart?” This moment sets base for scary environment of film.

As story moves forward, it becomes hard for Bella to understand if the woman in front of her is her real mother or that devil version. This confusion and mental fear gives a unique color to the film.

Interesting thing is that this trailer was first shown only with Christopher Nolan upcoming film The Odyssey in cinema screenings. After that now it has been released for normal viewers also.

According to official story of film, an 8 year old girl named Bella lives in a house where parents relationship is tense. One day a mysterious creature comes out from her wardrobe. She gives it name “Other Mommy”. With time this creature becomes not only fear for Bella but for whole family also.

Other Mommy is another big return of Jessica Chastain in horror genre. Before this she already showed her acting in successful horror films like Take Shelter 2011, Mama 2013, Crimson Peak 2015 and It Chapter Two 2019.

This film is based on New York Times bestseller book Incidents Around the House. The film is directed by Rob Savage. He is known for horror films Host and The Boogeyman. Screenplay is written by Nathan Ellison.

Other cast of film includes Jay Duplass, Dechen Lachman, Aryan Moayed and Karen Allen.

Producers of film also include famous horror name James Wan. He produced this project with collaboration of Atomic Monster and Blumhouse.

Full of fear and thrill, Other Mommy will release in cinemas worldwide on 9 October. Trailer has already created much excitement among horror film fans. Now we have to see if Jessica Chastain will be able to scare viewers again.