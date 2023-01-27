OTT stars Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra get married

Fashion designer turned actor, Masaba Gupta got married to her co-star Satyadeep Mishra in an intimate ceremony on Friday.

Masaba – daughter of Bollywood veteran Neena Gupta and cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards – married her ‘Masaba Masaba’ co-actor, Mishra in a close-knit affair this morning.

Later, the fashion entrepreneur also shared a stunning portrait of what she called her ‘beautiful blended family’.

The Insta posts received love and heartwarming wishes for the new couple from fans and friends.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra first met on their joint web series in 2020 and have been dating for two years.

Speaking of their relationship in an earlier interview, Gupta said, “One has to allow themselves to be real. People nowadays play games or just try to hold themselves back.”

“I am always myself and if I feel like talking, I would. I am always very real. Not just a relationship but anything new that one has to go in, they would have to do it with an open heart. That’s how you truly allow the universe to rush in.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Gupta was previously married to film producer Madhu Mantena. They finalized their divorce in 2019.

On the other hand, Mishra had a brief marriage with Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari before they parted ways back in 2013.

