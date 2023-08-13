Outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif expected to leave for London

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to leave for London in the next few days for her ailing wife’s treatment, ARY News reported on Sunday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Nusrat Shehbaz is admitted to the Ittefaq Hospital for the past six days and the outgoing prime minister would accompany her wife to the United Kingdom.

Shehbaz is also expected to meet his brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during his visit, say sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif would be given a farewell guard of honour on August 14 while caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar would take the oath of office on the same day.

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was named as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz and Riaz have sent an advice regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister to President Alvi, the statement added.

The premier thanked the opposition leader for his cooperation in the consultation process for the nomination of the caretaker PM.

Shortly afterwards, the president approved the summary under Article 224 A of the Constitution.

Earlier, the opposition leader confirmed the same development while talking to the media outside Prime Minister’s House.