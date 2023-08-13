Outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif to address nation tonight

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to address the nation on Sunday night, citing sources ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the premier would shed light on the economic performance of the coalition government during the past 15 years.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be presented farewell guard of honour at the Prime Minister House tomorrow, say sources.

The newly named caretaker prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar would take oath tomorrow at President House.

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was named as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz and Riaz have sent an advice regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister to President Alvi, the statement added.

The premier thanked the opposition leader for his cooperation in the consultation process for the nomination of the caretaker PM.

Shortly afterwards, the president approved the summary under Article 224 A of the Constitution.

Earlier, the opposition leader confirmed the same development while talking to the media outside Prime Minister’s House.

The decision comes after the second round of consultations between PM Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz. “We decided that the interim prime minister would be from a smaller province,” said Raja, adding that consensus has been reached that Anwarul Haq Kakar will be the caretaker PM.

A day after the premature dissolution of the National Assembly, PM Shehbaz and opposition leader Raja Riaz began meetings to select a candidate for the caretaker premier after the National Assembly (NA) stood dissolved on August 9.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the nominated new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan and member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician from Balochistan.

Simultaneously, he served as parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party — formed in 2018 — within the Senate.

Anwarul Haq Kakar also worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.