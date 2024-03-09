Outgoing President Alvi says was honoured to ‘serve people of Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that it had been an honour for him to serve the people of Pakistan.

In his last post as 13th President of Pakistan, he said he did not doubt that a brilliant future awaited the country.

“May Allah forgive me for my shortcomings and reward me for the good deeds I may have done,” wrote Arif Alvi.

The post comes after PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the President of Pakistan, following polling at joint session of the parliament and four provincial assemblies held on Saturday.

Zardari became the only civilian president to be elected for a historic second time after bagging 411 votes from the electoral college, beating PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Dr Arif Alvi was sworn in as the 13th President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 9th September 2018. He is a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that came into being in 1996.

Alvi remained a member of the PTI’s Central Executive Committee since its inception and has held the offices of PTI President of Sindh (1997-2001), Central Vice President (2001-2006) and Secretary General (2006-2013).

In 2013, Alvi won the first National Assembly seat from Karachi, which he retained in the recent 2018 general election.

LIST OF THE PRESIDENTS OF PAKISTAN