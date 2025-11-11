‘Outlander’ season 8 release date officially announced

The release date for Outlander Season 8 has been officially announced! The highly anticipated final season of the post-World War drama is set to premiere on March 6, 2026.

Starz announced on Friday, November, revealing that new episodes will be available for streaming every Friday on the Starz app.

Outlander Season 8 Storyline

Season 8 follows Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) as they confront the aftermath of war at Fraser’s Ridge, now a flourishing settlement during their absence. The absence plot summary states, “With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together”.

As the Frasers defend their home against outside threats, family secrets emerge, posing a danger to their unity. The description highlights that while they have left the fight for America’s freedom behind, their struggle for Fraser’s Ridge is just beginning.

Final season cast

In addition to lead actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, the final season will feature Izzy Meikle Small as Rachel Murray, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, David Berry as Lord John Grey, John Bell as Young Ian Murray and Charles Vandervaart as William.