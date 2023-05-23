BNA head Gulzar Shambay asks disgruntled Baloch people to leave ‘armed rebellion’

QUETTA: Former chief of Baloch National Army (BNA) Gulzar Imam Shanbe asked disgruntled Baloch people to leave ‘armed rebellion’, ARY News reported.

As per details, Interior Minister of Balochistan Zia Langu and Senator Agha Umar Ahmedzai held a press conference where the chief of the Baloch National Army (BNA) Gulzar Imam Shanbe was presented before the media.

Head of banned outfit Gulzar Imam Shanbe who was arrested in an intelligence-based operation by security forces confessed that he had been following the wrong path, as issues could be resolved without violence.

Former BNA chief Gulzar Imam Shanbe emphasized that the path to prosperity in Balochistan lies in surrendering and embracing peace, as problems can be resolved through dialogue.

He said that the fight for Balochistan’s rights can be fought through political and constitutional channels. He also appealed to those who were fighting against the state and urged them to abandon violence and work for the betterment of Balochistan.

Gulzar Imam acknowledged that Balochistan had been left behind and admitted that he was misguided before as he used to work as a contractor and believed that resources were unfairly distributed in the province.

He applauded the seriousness shown by the state in addressing the Balochistan insurgency issue. Unemployment and missing persons are the major concerns in Balochistan and rightful employment of individuals according to their constitutional rights can solve many problems, he added.

Interior Minister of Balochistan Zia Langu assured that the Balochistan government is always open to dialogue with individuals. He appreciated the security forces and institutions for exposing conspiracies against the country and said that talks are the most effective solution to the problems of the people of Balochistan.

He requested the Chief Minister Balochistan to give a chance within the limits of the constitution, to those who confess their mistakes and feel remorse over the killing and damage in Balochistan