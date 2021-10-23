Outlawed group announces names of team for talks with Govt

LAHORE: A protesting banned group on Saturday announced the names of its team for talks with the government negotiating team, ARY News reported.

The talks team of the group included Mufti Muhammad Wazir Ali, Allama Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Muhammad Umair al-Zahiri, according to a statement.

Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid chaired a session in Lahore over the law and order situation in the city.

The meeting was attended by federal and provincial ministers including Noorul Haq Qadri, Ali Amin Gandapur, Raja Basharat, I.G. Police Punjab and other officials of the law enforcement agencies.

The officials given a briefing on the law and order situation.

Earlier, the government had announced a team of ministers for talks with the protesting banned group.

The government’s three-member negotiating team comprises of Federal Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Punjab’s law minister Raja Basharat.

Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Lahore from Karachi today and started contacts with various religious leaders.

“The government believes to settle issues with dialogue. Protection of life and property is foremost priority of the government,” Qadri said.

The protest by the banned group has affected Internet service in different areas of Lahore including Shahdara, Badami Bagh, Ferozwala and areas adjacent to the Ravi Bridge.

