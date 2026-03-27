Outrage as Video Surfaces of Doctors 'Racing' During C-Section Operations

LAHORE: Doctors at a government hospital have reportedly turned the operating theater into a “racing ground” for their surgical skills, putting patients’ lives at risk, ARY News reported.

In a shocking incident at Lady Willingdon Hospital, Lahore, doctors allegedly competed to see who could complete a surgery the fastest. The medical staff turned two procedures into a race, prioritizing speed and personal amusement over patient safety.

Despite a strict ban on filming inside operating rooms, the doctors recorded the procedures. This dangerous display occurred during C-section operations, and a video of the distressing incident has since surfaced.

In response, Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood has taken formal notice of the matter.

The Secretary has decided to take strict disciplinary action against all doctors and staff members involved in the incident.

“Treating patients like a joke will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the Health Secretary stated.