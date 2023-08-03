Outsourcing of airports: Govt, CAA unions fail to reach consensus

ISLAMABAD: The negotiations between the federal government and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees failed to reach a consensus over the outsourcing of major airports, resulting in protests escalating, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the issue of outsourcing three major airports in the country has escalated tensions between the government and the CAA employees, leading to escalating protests at the Islamabad International Airport.

Union members and Officers Association representatives expressed their discontent by staging a protest at the airport, brandishing placards and tying black bands on their arms as a symbol of their resistance.

The CAA employees are adamant in their stance and declare that they will not allow the outsourcing of airports.

Addressing the media during the protest, a spokesperson for the CAA Union asserted that the protest movement will continue until their demands are met.

The employees are determined to stand united in their fight against the potential outsourcing, citing concerns over job security and possible adverse effects on airport operations.