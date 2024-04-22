Outsourcing: Turkiye’s investors visit Karachi airport

KARACHI: A high-level delegation of investors from Turkiye visited Karachi Airport as the group is interested in outsourcing Pakistan’s airport sector, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Turkish investor group visited Karachi airport‘s domestic arrival and departure lounge. A team of Civil Aviation Authority led by Secretary Aviation, Saif Anjum briefed the visiting investors about the operations of the Karachi airport.

Turkish investors were also briefed on the number of passengers travelling from the airport and business. The group is expected to visit CAA Headquarters and Cargo Terminal today.

The federal government had earlier decided to outsource the country’s major three airports including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The investors from Germany, France, Netherlands, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Turkiye as well as local groups shown their interest in outsourcing three airports of Pakistan.

Earlier on March 21, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) extended the bid submission date for outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has termed transparency as the topmost priority of the government in the process of outsourcing international airports.

He said that firstly, Pakistan is offering to outsource some commercial operations of Islamabad International Airport under Public Private Partnership.