Outstanding Pearson Learners Award Ceremony held in Karachi

KARACHI: In order to celebrate educational excellence and reward learners for their outstanding results, Pearson and British Council Pakistan hosted the Outstanding Pearson Learners Award Ceremony (OPLA) in Karachi.

These awards are awarded to learners worldwide, and in Pakistan were awarded to those who took Pearson Edexcel iPrimary, iLowerSecondary, International GCSE, GCSE, International A level examinations in the October 2022, January 2023 or May/June 2023 exam series and achieved outstanding results, a press release read.

The award categories that recognized over 100 learners for their Pearson qualifications were for The Highest Mark in the World, The Highest Mark in Asia, The Highest Mark in the Country, The Highest Mark in the Province and Highest Subject Marks.

The Pearson High Achievers award ceremony was attended by Ms. Kathryn Booth, Director, Pearson School Qualifications Pearson Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey, Ms. Ayesha Zaheer, Head Business Development Pakistan, Pearson, Fareed Shaikh, Regional Development Manager Pakistan Pearson, Abdullah Lateef Khan, Regional Development Manager Pakistan, Pearson and Amanda Ingram, Exams Director, Pakistan, British Council alongside Pearson Edexcel partner schools’ leadership, principals, teachers, parents and distinguished guests.

Ms Kathryn Booth, Director, Pearson School Qualifications Pearson Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, on the occasion shared, “It’s an honour to be in Pakistan to join this year’s Outstanding Pearson Learners’ ceremony. The High Achievers Award Ceremony is always special and memorable day for Pearson Qualifications, and I am delighted to be part of this event recognising the hard work and perseverance of the high achievers.”

Pearson and British Council also recognized the dedication of the Teachers, exam officers and partners who contributed to the success of these young learners The contribution of British Council team to effectively support in smooth exam delivery was also recognized through Exceptional Support Award.

Amanda Ingram, Exams Director, Pakistan, British Council congratulated the award winners and said, “I am delighted that through our world-class examination experience, students are able to excel in their exams and make Pakistan proud globally. The High Achievers Awards Ceremony is an important annual event whereby Pearson and the British Council are able to recognise and celebrate these achievements in the best possible way.”

Ms. Ayesha Zaheer, Head Business Development Pakistan, Pearson said, “It’s just amazing to acknowledge the award winners that we have today. The parents, the teachers, the heads of schools and even the non-teaching staff matter, everyone contributing to ensure that we impact the lives of these learners positively.”

Abdullah Lateef Khan RDM Pearson Pakistan” Today we celebrate Pearson Edexcel learners and their achievement. It is thrilling to see the Pakistani students are getting top positions in the world and Asia. We in Pearson will continue to provide the quality education to our younger generation through our Partner schools”

Fareed Athar Shaikh RDM Pearson Pakistan “Pearson as the leading education company is pleased to work with school partners in Pakistan for the excellence of school-based qualifications. Through Edexcel, the Pakistani students are being assessed through the largest and most transparent UK examination board.”

Pearson is the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. Pearson Edexcel qualifications are modern, progressive qualifications recognized worldwide for academic excellence and rated grade-for-grade equivalent to Pakistani marks by IBCC.

Now in their second year, Pearson Edexcel Onscreen exams are tried and tested with more qualifications and subjects being added each year. The pandemic brought teaching and learning online. So, the introduction of onscreen assessment is the natural evolution. Thousands of students around the world are choosing to take their high stakes exams onscreen rather than on paper because it feels more natural to them.