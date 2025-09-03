Over 1.3m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 2025

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 03, 2025
    • -
  • 179 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 1 min
Over 1.3m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 2025
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment