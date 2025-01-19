web analytics
Over 5.489m cotton bales arrive at ginneries

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Web Desk

Seed cotton (phutti) equivalent to over 5.489 million (5,489,818) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till January 15, 2025, registering a decrease of 33.52 per cent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), issued to the media on Saturday, over 5.489 million bales have undergone the ginning process i.e. converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 2,686,521 bales, registering a decrease of 35.40pc as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded at 4,158,606 bales.

Sindh generated 2,803,297 bales, registering a decrease of 31.62pc as compared to corresponding period of last year, when arrivals were recorded at 4,099,509 bales.

Read more: Over 33% decline in cotton arrivals last year: cotton ginners

Arrivals in Balochistan were recorded at 156,500 bales.

Exporters/traders bought 46,700 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 4,901,034 bales. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) did not procure cotton in 2024-25, says the report. As many as 542,084 unsold bales stock was present.

Total 140 ginning factories were operational in the country.

