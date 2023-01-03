Over 1.5 Lac flood victims of Sindh still homeless

KARACHI: Over 1.5 Lac victims of unprecedented floods in Sindh have still been homeless, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that 1.562 Lac flood victims in Sindh have been still displaced, six months after the deluge that inflicted huge losses to Pakistan’s economy and every walk of life.

“Around 7.238436 flood-hit persons of the province have returned to homes so far”, sources said. “Sindh’s 32,097 flood victis have been staying at tent cities and villages,” according to sources. ” Sindh’s 3614 flood affected persons have been in flood camps.”

During the relief operation 3.730560 mosquito nets were distributed among flood victims in Sindh, sources said.

According to sources, 3891 medical camps were set up in flood-hit areas of Balochistan, where 9.7 Lac patients were treated. “Seasonal diseases are still public health challenges in flood ravaged areas of Sindh and Balochistan,” sources said. “Diarrhea, gastroenteritis, malaria and cases of respiratory diseases are still being reported in these areas,” according to sources.

Floodwater still standing in various areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The water could not be completely discharged from flood-stricken areas and still standing in several districts including Khairpur, Sukkur, Badin, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Umarkot, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehro Feroz districts.

Floodwater also standing in Sohbatpur and Jaffarabad districts of Balochistan.

More than 33 million people in Pakistan affected by the flooding, brought on by record monsoon rains amplified by climate change. Sindh was the most affected province in unprecedented floods, which made millions of people homeless.

