Over 10 Pakistani companies to exhibit at Techtextil and Texprocess 2024

Techtextil and Texprocess, renowned international trade fairs for textile and garment manufacturing, are scheduled to take place from April 23rd to 26th, 2024, in Frankfurt.

Texprocess will showcase the latest in garment and textile manufacturing machinery and services, while Techtextil, the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens, will also take place at the same venue in Frankfurt am Main.

Techtextil and Texprocess provide support to companies as they embark on their digital future journey. These premier international trade fairs feature more than 1,600 exhibitors from approximately 50 countries, presenting their most recent advancements and innovations.

The fair presents a comprehensive program, including lectures on digitalization, production technology, intelligent textiles, digital printing, and delivery chains. These events spotlight cutting-edge digital technologies, revolutionizing textile production by addressing labor shortages and sustainability demands, while enhancing efficiency.

Over 10 exhibitors, including Lucky Textile, Master Textile Mills, Nishat Fabrics, and Sapphire Finishing Mills, will showcase their products at Techtextil, while Triple Tree Solution will participates in Texprocess.

In 2022, both shows attracted 1,334 exhibitors (Texprocess had 182 exhibitors from 29 countries and Techtextil had 1,152 exhibitors from 46 countries) and more than 63,000 trade visitors, which once again made them Europe’s foremost innovation platforms for the sector.