Over 1037mt drugs seized in security forces operation

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have seized 1037 metric tons of drugs in the countrywide operation against narcotics since September last, ARY News reported.

During the ongoing operation, 1538 drug dealers have also been arrested.

According to details, 4,847 kg of drugs were recovered from Balochistan, 83 kg from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 161 kg from Gilgit-Baltistan, 56 kg from Punjab and 38 kg from Sindh during this month.

All relevant institutions are determined to continue their operations till complete elimination of the menace of drugs from the country.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) seized a consignment full of drugs in Pisni hidden for smuggling abroad.

The ANF officials conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) against drug traffickers in the Chor Bandar area adjacent to Makran coastal line and seized a consignment of drugs hidden for smuggling abroad.

The operation was carried out keeping in mind the activities of a group involved in drug trafficking. Raids are being conducted to arrest the ring leaders of the drug trafficking group namely Liaqat Baloch and Wahid Baloch.

Members of the group are involved in drug smuggling abroad by sea. On receiving the intelligence information, the ANF team conducted a raid in the area and recovered the drugs which were stored in a secret location, he informed.