Over 15 injured in Thatta van-truck collision

THATTA: At least fifteen people sustained injuries in a van-truck collision on Makli bypass in Thatta, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the police officials stated that the pilgrims were on their way back after paying a visit to the holy tomb.

The police officials said that the accident occurred as a result of over-speeding and all the injured are from Karachi.

Earlier, at least four people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Toba Tek Singh.

Read more: Four killed, 10 injured in van-tractor collision in Toba Tek Singh

According to details, the accident occurred at Kamalia Road in Toba Tek Singh where a van hit a tractor-trolley, killing four persons including two women on the spot and injuring 10 others.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital while the dead bodies were taken to Rural Health Centre Rajana.

In a similar incident, at least seven people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in a van-truck collision near Jharak in Thatta district.

According to rescue sources, the passenger van was heading towards Thatta from Hyderabad when it collided with a truck near Jharak.

Two women, four men and a girl were among those who died in the accident.