Over 2,000 electric vehicles arrive at Karachi port

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs in Pakistan, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has said that the country has received its first-ever Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) shipment of electric vehicles, with over 2,000 EVs arriving at Karachi Port, according to the government.

In a statement, the minister said the 220-metre RoRo vessel had successfully berthed at the Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML) terminal of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), describing the development as a significant milestone for Pakistan’s maritime and logistics sectors.

He said the vessel’s arrival followed his approval of RoRo shipments of electric vehicles at a committee meeting on maritime issues held last month.

The minister said the successful handling of the vessel reflected the growing capability of port infrastructure to accommodate specialized cargo operations in line with international standards.

He noted that the country’s first RoRo shipment of electric vehicles also highlighted Pakistan’s gradual integration into the global clean mobility and sustainable transport supply chain.

Explaining the significance of RoRo operations, Junaid Chaudhry said that unlike conventional cargo vessels, RoRo ships are purpose-built to transport wheeled cargo, allowing vehicles to be driven directly on and off the vessel.

The system, he added, significantly reduces cargo handling time, enhances operational safety and improves overall efficiency at ports.

He said the successful berthing of M.V. Grande Shanghai demonstrated Karachi Port Trust’s commitment to modernizing port operations and facilitating trade through efficient, technology-driven logistics.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening the maritime sector and enhancing Pakistan’s connectivity with global shipping networks.