Over 2000 Pakistanis detained in Libyan jails

Over two thousand Pakistanis who were attempting to move to Italy illegally have been detained in Libyan jails, ARY News reported

Speaking to ARY News, Ihsan Ullah whose brother is arrested in a Libyan jail, said huge number of Pakistani nationals have tried to move to Italy illegally recently.

He said that his brother Aman Ullah has been arrested for more than a month. The agent named Usman who belongs to Hafizabad has also fled Pakistan.

Last week, an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has assured that the government would take strict action against Greece boat tragedy and an investigation report would be submitted within a week by duly fixing responsibility on those involved in negligence.

In response to the Greek ship accident, a committee had been constituted under strict directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif commenced its investigation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

“The investigation committee will present its report in a week and further action will be taken by the federal government”, Rana Sanaullah added.

He said the committee will ascertain facts of the Greece boat tragedy besides identifying loopholes and lapses in the legal mechanism in Pakistan that exposed precious human lives to the vagaries of human trafficking in this particular case and similar incidents in the past.