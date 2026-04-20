ISLAMABAD/MADINAH: Pre-Hajj flight operations from Pakistan are in full swing, with an additional 2,687 intending pilgrims arriving in Madinah, ARY News reported.

Coordinator Madinah, along with other officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, received the pilgrims at their accommodation.

According to authorities, special arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort and convenience of the intending pilgrims.

A formal reception was also held to mark their arrival, which included a cake-cutting ceremony and a special dinner.

Organisers said these efforts are part of wider measures to provide better and more welcoming facilities to the intending pilgrims.

Millions of Muslims from around the world are expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks to perform Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

Authorities continue to make arrangements for transport, accommodation, and other services for Pakistani intending pilgrims.

On April 19, Hajj 2026 operations by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have resumed from Faisalabad International Airport after a gap of four years.

The first flight departed carrying 150 pilgrims to Medina. The pilgrims were seen off by Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen and MPA Ahmed Shahryar.

According to officials, a total of 3,680 pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia through 23 flights by 19 May.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate 15 flights from Faisalabad to Medina and nine to Jeddah as part of the Hajj operation.

The final Hajj flight under this operation is scheduled to depart on 19 May.