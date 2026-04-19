Over 44.5 mln children administered polio vaccine, in national drive

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on Sunday said that Over 4,45,00,000 children were vaccinated in six days of the national anti-polio drive, the second countrywide drive that is being concluded today.

The NEOC in a statement said that in Punjab over 22.9 million children were administered polio vaccine, while in Sindh 1.03 million children inoculated against the crippling polio disease.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa around 7.155 million children vaccinated during the campaign, while in Balochistan 2.582 million children administered vaccine.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 7,17,000 children, Gilgit Baltistan over 2,92,000 children and in Islamabad over 4,41,000 children were administered vaccine, NEOC said.

“Over 4,00,000 anti-polio workers visiting door to door to administer vaccine drops to children,” NEOC said.

It is mandatory to administer the vaccine to every child under five years of age, according to the NEOC.