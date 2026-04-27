Saudi Arabia is preparing to launch a national program aimed at revitalising its heritage towns and villages, in a move designed to boost cultural tourism and economic destinations.

The initiative, led by the Heritage Commission of Saudi Arabia, forms part of the country’s broader Vision 2030 strategy, Al-Arabiya reported.

Data shows the existence of approximately 562 privately owned heritage towns and villages across Saudi Arabia.

This reflects the diversity of the architectural heritage and the vast range of investment opportunities associated with it, as well as the challenges related to its protection and rehabilitation.

The Heritage Commission of Saudi Arabia has revealed that over 160 locations have already undergone preventive restoration work.

These efforts aimed to protect buildings and artifacts from deterioration and environmental factors through non-invasive measures that contribute to extending their lifespan without compromising their authenticity.

The relevant authorities have completed 37 integrated projects to restore and rehabilitate heritage sites in the past period.

In addition, authorities have completed 37 major restoration and rehabilitation projects. These include prominent landmarks such as Qishla Palace, heritage sites in the Al-Baha region, and historic towns including Shaqra. Castles and palaces like Quba Castle, Al-Uyun Castle and Urwa Palace have also been restored.

The anticipated program of Saudi Arabia to revitalize heritage towns comes within the framework of a national strategy that aims to utilize these sites economically and transform them into drivers of local development, thereby enhancing cultural tourism and supporting the surrounding communities.

According to the commission, more than 100 heritage towns are classified as category A sites due to their historical and architectural significance, making them a priority for development.

The Heritage Commission of Saudi Arabia relies on the National Register of Urban Heritage, and ongoing field surveys to monitor site conditions and guide restoration efforts.

Authorities plan to open the program to public participation in the final quarter of current year, allowing private owners and investors to take part in redevelopment projects.

The effort is part of a wider cultural strategy launched in 2019 to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s global cultural presence while safeguarding its historical legacy.

It also aligns with the regulations that support culture and safeguard heritage, thereby enhancing the Kingdom’s presence on the global cultural stage.